Town hall organized to share concerns with Rep. Garrett, congressman does not attend

Close to a thousand Charlottesville residents and Fifth District constituents packed into Charlottesville High School's Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center to address concerns directed towards Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett Sunday afternoon. While a number of men, women and children of all ages were in attendance, one person was noticeably absent: Garrett.

