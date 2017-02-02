Tobin: The Lord's call to protect the...

Tobin: The Lord's call to protect the stranger49 minutes | Contributors

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

This past weekend, as people in America and throughout the world began to see the effects of the recent executive actions on immigration and refugee resettlement, Catholics heard a different message during the celebration of the Eucharist: "Seek the Tobin: The Lord's call to protect the stranger This past weekend, as people in America and throughout the world began to see the effects of the recent executive actions on immigration and refugee resettlement, Catholics heard a different message during the celebration of the Eucharist: "Seek the Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2k1dcDv This past weekend, as people in America and throughout the world began to see the effects of the recent executive actions on immigration and refugee resettlement, Catholics heard a different message during the celebration of the Eucharist: "Seek the Lord, all you humble of the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... 18 hr Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. American Idol
  3. NASA
  4. Gunman
  5. Fort Hood
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,515,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC