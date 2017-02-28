The Forgotten Domain of the Gut Micro...

The Forgotten Domain of the Gut Microbiome

Over the last few years, the range of known organisms living in the human gut - that complex milieu of microbes known as the microbiome - has expanded dramatically. They influence your health, your appearance, and your behavior in largely unknown ways, and yet, despite the thousands of studies that have been published on the subject, the microbiome census may be woefully incomplete.

Chicago, IL

