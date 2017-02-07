Suspended DRC Talks to Resume Next Week

Congolese opposition Union for the Congolese Nation president Vital Kamerhe talks to opposition party Reformist Forces for Union and Solidarity's Joseph Olenga Nkoy at a break during talks between the opposition and the government of President Joseph Kabila at the Conference episcopale nationale du Congo headquarters in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, Dec. 31, 2016. Opposition groups in the Democratic Republic of Congo under the umbrella group Rassemblement are expecting talks with the government will begin next week, despite the death of the group's leader, Etienne Tshisekedi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.