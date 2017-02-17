Southern eclipse will turn Sun into a...

Southern eclipse will turn Sun into a ring of fire

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SpaceStories.com's Skymania News

The Sun will become a "ring of fire" on Sunday, 26 February, in an annular eclipse that will be visible on land only in parts of South America and southern Africa. Three phases of a previous annular eclipse, photographed by the writer from Spain in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SpaceStories.com's Skymania News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,256 • Total comments across all topics: 279,041,141

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC