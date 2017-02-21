Senator Russ Feingold to Discuss US E...

Senator Russ Feingold to Discuss US Elections at American University

WHAT: As part of the Dean's Discussions Series at American University's School of International Service, Former United States Senator of Wisconsin Russ Feingold - and now a distinguished executive in residence at SIS -- and James Goldgeier, dean of SIS, will discuss a wide range of issue relating to American political campaigns, federal elections, the Supreme Court, and the dangerous role of corporate and private money in politics. WHO: a Russ Feingold, former United States Senator from Wisconsin and distinguished executive in residence at AU's School of International Service a James Goldgeier, Dean of AU's School of International Service, will moderate the event.

