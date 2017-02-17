Rollback of SEC Regulations Promulgated Under Dodd-Frank Has Begun

In several uncoordinated actions, the dismantling of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations promulgated under The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 has begun. In two recent statements, Acting SEC Chair Michael S. Piwowar has directed the SEC staff to reconsider the SEC's prior guidance on two rules, conflict minerals, and CEO pay ratio disclosure, signaling that the SEC may be embracing the new administration's focus on deregulation.

