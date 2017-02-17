Rollback of SEC Regulations Promulgated Under Dodd-Frank Has Begun
In several uncoordinated actions, the dismantling of Securities and Exchange Commission regulations promulgated under The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010 has begun. In two recent statements, Acting SEC Chair Michael S. Piwowar has directed the SEC staff to reconsider the SEC's prior guidance on two rules, conflict minerals, and CEO pay ratio disclosure, signaling that the SEC may be embracing the new administration's focus on deregulation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC