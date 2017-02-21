Ring of Fire: Catch the Only Annular Solar Eclipse of 2017 This Sunday
'Tis the season eclipse season that is, as a spectacular "ring of fire" annular solar eclipse marks the end of the first of two eclipse cycles for 2017. And although the annular path for this eclipse passes through some sparsely populated parts of the southern hemisphere, we just might get some amazing live views, courtesy of modern technology and some intrepid observers willing to adventurously trek after the shadow of the Moon.
