Jeff Flake Republican leadership: The new silent majority Republicans who oppose, support Trump refugee order Judge blocks deportation of detainees over Trump refugee order MORE , the junior Republican senator from Arizona, was a young congressional staffer serving in the House of Representatives in the mid-1990s, he signed up for an ill-fated staff delegation to Southern Africa, with a stop in Zaire, which is now the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Upon arrival, Flake, along with two other staffers, boarded a WWII-vintage DC-3 and flew from Kinshasa, the capital city, to Jamba, in Southern Angola.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.