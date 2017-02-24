Refugee resettlement groups, lawyers feel effects of Trump immigration and refugee ban
Organizations relayed stories of several refugees or immigrants in the Denver and Boulder metro areas whose plans were interrupted or outright stopped by the ban. Unrolled in January, the executive order halted arrivals of immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, halted the arrival of refugees from all countries for 120 days and indefinitely halted the arrival of refugees from Syria.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
