Refugee panel seeks to explain crisis

A refugee panel sponsored by the No Lost Generation student group and featuring three government professors was held Wednesday, Feb. 15. The panel was created in response to the refugee crisis and President Trump's recent executive orders concerning immigration . Rani Mullen described the refugee crisis broadly in global terms, Rebekah Sterling delved into President Trump's executive orders and their implications and Debra Shushan spoke about how the crisis occurred and its effects.

