People fleeing war more likely to find shelter in poorer countries, UN refugee agency

4 hrs ago

"The biggest contributors providing a safe haven to the world's uprooted people are poorer communities," said UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi in a news release yesterday. More than half the new refugees in the first half of 2016 fled Syria's conflict, with most staying in the immediate region - Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt, according to the UN Refugee Agency's Mid-Year Trends 2016 report .

Chicago, IL

