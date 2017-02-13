Pdg Muhamiriza chosen as new Student Body Vice President
Freshman student and political science major Pdg Muhamiriza will be taking on the role of student body vice president and will work alongside Student Body President Humza Khan. Muhamiriza stated that he was involved with the student senate only two weeks before he came into his new position.
