Pay Litina $380,000, GH 45,000 - Court orders National Sports Authority

The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court has given the green light for properties belonging to the National Sports Authority to be confiscated to offset a $380,000 judgement debt that it owes Litina Travel and Tours Limited. The order is to enforce a judgment of the court secured by Litina against the NSA after the sports authority sidestep the company from airlifting a contingent to the 2015 All African Games held in Congo Brazzaville despite winning the bid through competitive tender.

Chicago, IL

