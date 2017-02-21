Pay Litina $380,000, GH 45,000 - Court orders National Sports Authority
The Commercial Division of the Accra High Court has given the green light for properties belonging to the National Sports Authority to be confiscated to offset a $380,000 judgement debt that it owes Litina Travel and Tours Limited. The order is to enforce a judgment of the court secured by Litina against the NSA after the sports authority sidestep the company from airlifting a contingent to the 2015 All African Games held in Congo Brazzaville despite winning the bid through competitive tender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC