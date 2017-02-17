Parishes looted, abandoned in Congo
Bishop Flicien Mwanama Galumbulula of Luiza recently spoke with the Fides news agency about the "unimaginable atrocities against peaceful citizens" in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Central Kasai province. "The population is in the throes of psychosis to the point that it is impossible to organize the funeral of the victims," he said.
