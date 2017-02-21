Pamphlets in Congoa s capital call for destruction of churches, schools

Pamphlets that are being circulated in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are calling for the destruction of Catholic churches, religious communities, and schools. "The Catholic Church is being deliberately targeted, in order to destroy its mission of peace and reconciliation," Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya said in a February 19 message, according to La Croix.

