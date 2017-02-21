Pamphlets in Congoa s capital call fo...

Pamphlets in Congoa s capital call for destruction of churches, schools

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Catholic World News

Pamphlets that are being circulated in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, are calling for the destruction of Catholic churches, religious communities, and schools. "The Catholic Church is being deliberately targeted, in order to destroy its mission of peace and reconciliation," Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo Pasinya said in a February 19 message, according to La Croix.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Catholic World News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,007 • Total comments across all topics: 279,059,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC