NSA suffocates under GH 27m debt

Officials of the National Sports Authority have disclosed that the organisation is in serious financial distress and is much more insolvent than previously thought, with huge debts sitting on its books in excess of GHA 25 million. According to its chief accountant, Rev Solomon Otoo, the NSA is suffocating under a huge debt of GHA 27 million and its liabilities exclude a recent judgment debt of $380,000 and GHA 45,000 granted by an Accra Hight Court to Litina Travel and Tours for a breach of contract.

