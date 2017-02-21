NSA suffocates under GH 27m debt

NSA suffocates under GH 27m debt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GhanaWeb

Officials of the National Sports Authority have disclosed that the organisation is in serious financial distress and is much more insolvent than previously thought, with huge debts sitting on its books in excess of GHA 25 million. According to its chief accountant, Rev Solomon Otoo, the NSA is suffocating under a huge debt of GHA 27 million and its liabilities exclude a recent judgment debt of $380,000 and GHA 45,000 granted by an Accra Hight Court to Litina Travel and Tours for a breach of contract.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,164,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC