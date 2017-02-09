More refugees entered Uganda last year than crossed the Mediterranean Matthew Lupai lost his brother as they fled from South Sudan. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2k81g1X Lupai, 18, and his sibling left in mid-January, after they watched neighbors near their home in Central Equatoria state be taken away by government soldiers in a helicopter gunship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.