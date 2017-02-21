Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to attend S...

Minister Nkoana-Mashabane to attend SADC meeting in Tanzania

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane will lead a South African government delegation at the meeting of the SADC Inter-State Politics and Diplomacy Committee taking place in Dar-Es-Salaam, United Republic of Tanzania, from 20 to 24 February 2017. Amongst other things, the meeting is expected to consider the situations in the Kingdom of Lesotho and the Democratic Republic of the Congo , the consolidation of democracy in the region and the request from the Union of Comoros and the Republic of Burundi to join SADC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,228 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC