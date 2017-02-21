M. J. Akbar to undertake official visit to Mali, Congo
New Delhi , Feb.25 : Minister of State for External Affairs, M. J. Akbar will pay an official visit to Mali from February 28 to March 4, and to Congo from March 5 and 6. During his visit to Mali, Akbar will call on President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Modibo Keita. He will also co-chair the first India-Mali Joint Commission meeting along with the Foreign Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC