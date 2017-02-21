M. J. Akbar to undertake official visit to Mali, Congo

New Delhi , Feb.25 : Minister of State for External Affairs, M. J. Akbar will pay an official visit to Mali from February 28 to March 4, and to Congo from March 5 and 6. During his visit to Mali, Akbar will call on President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Modibo Keita. He will also co-chair the first India-Mali Joint Commission meeting along with the Foreign Minister of Mali Abdoulaye Diop.

