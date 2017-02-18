Locals Rally to Support Immigrants, Refugees
Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Scranton Saturday evening and marched through the city in solidarity as the country remains divided over President Donald Trump's recent executive order regarding immigrants and refugees. Inside St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Scranton, dozens gathered with candles in hand to support immigrants and refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
