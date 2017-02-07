Land urgently needed to avert - drastic deterioration' in Burundian...

Shelters in the early morning light and mist in the forest at UNHCR refugee camp Nduta Kigoma district Tanzania. Photo: UNHCR/Sebastian Rich 7 February 2017 – Stalled peace talks in Burundi are forcing hundreds to flee every day seeking refuge in neighbouring countries, the United Nations refugee agency warned today, appealing for more support, particularly land to shelter for new arrivals and to ensure protection of children and prevention of sexual and gender-based violence.

