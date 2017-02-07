INTERVIEW: UN marks 20 years of work to improve protection of children affected by conflict

New York, Feb 8 : The senior United Nations advocate for children caught up in conflict is reaching out to parents, elders, and the entire international community to keep children away from armies and militias - a UN role that over the past two decades has helped more than 115,000 child soldiers regain their youth. My role is to reach them, to try to convince them that they are the ones who can make a difference on the ground, the UN Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Leila Zerrougui, told UN News on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of her offices mandate.

