Innovative, coordinated response helps end yellow fever outbreak in Angola, DR Congo - UN agency

New York, Feb 16 : With concerted response, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have successfully controlled one of the world's largest and most challenging outbreaks of yellow fever, the United Nations health agency announced. No new confirmed cases reported from both countries for the past six months We are able to declare the end of one of the largest and most challenging yellow fever outbreaks in recent years through the strong and coordinated response by national authorities, local health workers and partners, said Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization Regional Director for Africa, commending the unprecedented and immense response.

