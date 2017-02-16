Innovative, coordinated response help...

Innovative, coordinated response helps end yellow fever outbreak in Angola, DR Congo - " UN agency

Female patients, who are suspected to have yellow fever, are treated in this room at the Hospital Geral de Luanda, Angola. WHO/Dalia LourenA o 15 February 2017 – With concerted response, Angola and the Democratic Republic of the Congo have successfully controlled one of the world's largest and most challenging outbreaks of yellow fever, the United Nations health agency announced.

Chicago, IL

