In support of Dodd-Frank conflict minerals regulation

Unfortunately, it misses the broader importance and impact of Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank law: supply chain transparency for the minerals trade, and the breaking of the links between minerals and deadly armed groups in eastern Congo. Dodd-Frank 1502 is a hard-won demonstration of the United States' support for corporate transparency in environments where opacity, and the lack of rule of law, have cost lives and spurred brutality.

Chicago, IL

