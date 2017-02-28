In support of Dodd-Frank conflict minerals regulation

Unfortunately, it misses the broader importance and impact of Section 1502 of the Dodd-Frank law: supply chain transparency for the minerals trade, and the breaking of the links between minerals and deadly armed groups in eastern Congo. Dodd-Frank 1502 is a hard-won demonstration of the United States' support for corporate transparency in environments where opacity, and the lack of rule of law, have cost lives and spurred brutality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IRIN.