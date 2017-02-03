How we discovered the world's largest...

How we discovered the world's largest tropical peatland, deep in Congo

A team of three scientists and five assistants found 33 billion tons of carbon locked up in a Congo ecosystem - the equivalent of 20 years of current US fossil fuel emissions. The discovery is a key step in ensuring this carbon-storing area is protected.

