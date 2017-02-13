Glencore to buy stakes in 2 Congo cop...

Glencore to buy stakes in 2 Congo copper mines

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: MarketWatch

Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC agreed to pay $534 million for stakes in two African copper projects held by its longtime and controversial business partner, the Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a person familiar with the deal. Glencore will purchase the 31% holding held in Mutanda Mining by Mr. Gertler's Fleurette Group, valuing the stake at $922 million, the person said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 278,867,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC