Glencore to buy stakes in 2 Congo copper mines

Swiss mining giant Glencore PLC agreed to pay $534 million for stakes in two African copper projects held by its longtime and controversial business partner, the Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a person familiar with the deal. Glencore will purchase the 31% holding held in Mutanda Mining by Mr. Gertler's Fleurette Group, valuing the stake at $922 million, the person said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.