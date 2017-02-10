From Wisconsin to Africa, UW nurse ch...

From Wisconsin to Africa, UW nurse changes classrooms, but not curriculum

Spending time in Nairobi, Kenya teaching young adolescents about the importance of reproductive health care may not seem like a typical day for most, but for Susan Gold, it's just that. Gold, who works at University of Wisconsin as an HIV nurse, recently received the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders for her work in with reproductive health.

