Four more M23 rebels arrested in Kisoro
Four people suspected to be members of the M23 combatants have been arrested in Kisoro District on their way to the Democratic Republic of Congo. They are; Captain Karuhije Habiyaremye, 30, Lieutenant Abdu Amani, 28, Sergeant Isaac Habimfura,24, and Corporal Innocent Amani, 21. They are all residents of Masisi territory, North Kivu province in Democratic Republic of Congo.
