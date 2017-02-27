Former Deputy Minister, 5 others accu...

Former Deputy Minister, 5 others accused of incurring $380,000 NSA debt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: GhanaWeb

Two members of a procurement committee formed during the All Africa Games in 2015 have called for the sanction and surcharge of the former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, and five others, for wilfully violating the Procurement Act, 2002 and incurring a judgment debt of $380,000 and GHC45,000 being awarded to Litina Travel and Tours. "If this issue is not investigated and culprits appropriately sanctioned, it would serve as a bad precedence for any new minister or officer who is appointed to the Ministry", the two have stated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... Feb 2 Faith Michigan 1
News EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour... Dec '16 110165hos 3
News This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref... Oct '16 HRH HRC 3
News Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15) Jan '16 Ken Turner 2
News Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Le CONGO 2016 1
News UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15) May '15 JustAGuy 8
News Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15) May '15 wild child 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,243 • Total comments across all topics: 279,215,237

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC