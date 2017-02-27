Former Deputy Minister, 5 others accused of incurring $380,000 NSA debt

Two members of a procurement committee formed during the All Africa Games in 2015 have called for the sanction and surcharge of the former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Vincent Oppong Asamoah, and five others, for wilfully violating the Procurement Act, 2002 and incurring a judgment debt of $380,000 and GHC45,000 being awarded to Litina Travel and Tours. "If this issue is not investigated and culprits appropriately sanctioned, it would serve as a bad precedence for any new minister or officer who is appointed to the Ministry", the two have stated.

