FEATURE: Diplomacy of the conscience - The Holy See at the United Nations

New York, Feb 8 : Ever since 1964, when it was informally accepted to the United Nations General Assembly, the Holy See has had a permanent seat at international discussions and used its observer status to go on record about matters of peace and human dignity. We consider the United Nations not only important but in itself very useful for humanity, Archbishop Bernardito Auza, Apostolic Nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, told UN News.

