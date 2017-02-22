Families await minimum income immigra...

Families await minimum income immigration ruling

Yesterday

The UK's highest court is to rule on whether a minimum income barrier that stops thousands of British citizens from bringing a foreign spouse to the UK is lawful. The measure that Britons must earn more than A 18,600 before they can apply for spouses or partners from non-EEA states to join them is being challenged.

