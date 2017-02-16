Electric car boom spurs investor scramble for cobalt
A file photo from 2013 shows excavators and drillers at work in an open pit at Tenke Fungurume, a copper and cobalt mine northwest of Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo. Investors are buying up physical cobalt anticipating that shortages of the metal, a key component of lithium-ion batteries used in electrical cars, will spur prices to their highest levels since the 2008 financial crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC