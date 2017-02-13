DR Congo's street food mushrooms as c...

DR Congo's street food mushrooms as crisis grows

Sunday

From civil servants and students, to construction workers and parents with their children, hungry Kinshasa residents depend on so-called malewas, or street food sellers, whose numbers have grown as the economy has worsened. In crisis-hit Democratic Republic of Congo, people in the capital increasingly turn to street hawkers to feed themselves and their families cheaply, but the makeshift option is often not a hygienic one.

Chicago, IL

