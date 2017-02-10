DR Congo: UN mission strongly condemn...

DR Congo: UN mission strongly condemns persistent violence in Kasai Provinces

Paradoxe does not know his age but says he wants to become a soldier 'because they killed my brother.' Photo: Vincent Tremeau 11 February 2017 – The United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo today expressed its concern about the persistent conflict in the Kasai provinces where violent atrocities are being committed by the Kamuina Nsapu militia.

