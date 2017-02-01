Doctors' Group to Receive UConn's Dod...

Doctors' Group to Receive UConn's Dodd Prize in Human Rights

A Syrian physician being trained how to document evidence of torture. Physicians for Human Rights, which uses science and medicine to combat abuses and atrocities, will accept the award on Nov. 2. Physicians for Human Rights, which has worked to prevent atrocities and document war crimes around the globe for more than 30 years, will be awarded the Thomas J. Dodd Prize in International Justice and Human Rights at UConn's Thomas J. Dodd Research Center on Thursday, Nov. 2. Physicians for Human Rights partners from the Afghanistan Forensic Science Organization take part in a grave exhumation exercise in Bamyan province, Afghanistan.

