Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, dies -diplomatic sources

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Feb 1 Congo's main opposition leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, one of the country's most important advocates of democracy, has died in Brussels aged 84, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday. Tshisekedi stood up to dictator Mobutu Sese Seko, who for decades ruled the country, then known as Zaire, before being overthrown by Rwanda, Uganda and other forces.

Chicago, IL

