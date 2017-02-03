Congo Warns Return of M23 Rebels in East Could Block Elections an hour ago

A recent increase in rebel activity in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo threatens to undermine a political agreement signed in December for a democratic transfer of power this year, the country's foreign minister said. The Congolese government wrote to the United Nations Security Council last week requesting its support after the return of members of the former M23 rebellion to eastern Congo, Leonard She Okitundu said by phone from the capital, Kinshasa, on Friday.

