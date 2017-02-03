Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi's Death Hi...

Congo-Kinshasa: Tshisekedi's Death Highlights Obstacles and Opportunities for Peace

Read more: AllAfrica.com

The death in Brussels of Etienne Tshisekedi wa Mulumba, the iconic figure of democracy in the Democratic Republic of Congo, combined with a stalemate in the implementation of the agreement on governing the until elections later this year, could plunge the country again into a constitutional abyss. This could destabilise the eastern Congo even further, potentially reverberating throughout the Great Lakes Region.

Chicago, IL

