Congo-Kinshasa: Govt Orders Probe Into Massacre Videos
The government of the Democratic Republic of Congo has launched an investigation into possible abuses by security forces in the Kasai region. Conflict has been intensifying in that part of the country in the past six months but a video posted online late last week drew international attention.
