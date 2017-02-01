Congo at crossroads as opposition chi...

Congo at crossroads as opposition chief Tshisekedi dies

"President Tshisekedi died today... in Brussels," Bruno Tshibala, an official from his Union for Democracy and Social Progress party, said of the burly figure who had remained largely out of sight in recent years due to frail health President of thee opposition party Union for Democracy and Social Progress Etienne Tshisekedi has died at the age of 84 A©THIERRY CHARLIER Longtime DR Congo opposition chief Etienne Tshisekedi died Wednesday at the age of 84 in Brussels, as talks aiming to end the nation's political crisis were under way in Kinshasa.

