.com | Zuma conveys condolences to DRC after opposition leader Tshisekedi's death
Cape Town President Jacob Zuma has conveyed his condolences to the Democratic Republic of Congo following the death of opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi. In a statement, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation said the South African government had learnt with "sadness" about his passing away.
