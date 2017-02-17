Colorado Ballet Invites Refugees to Ballet Masterworks
The Colorado Ballet invited approximately 45 to 50 refugee families from five different countries, including Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and the Republic of the Congo, to experience the production of BALLET MASTERWORKS, despite President Trump's executive orders on immigration. Colorado Ballet presents a collection of three master ballet works to live music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra in Ballet MasterWorks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Feb 2
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC