Colorado Ballet Invites Refugees to Ballet Masterworks

The Colorado Ballet invited approximately 45 to 50 refugee families from five different countries, including Somalia, Yemen, Iraq, Syria and the Republic of the Congo, to experience the production of BALLET MASTERWORKS, despite President Trump's executive orders on immigration. Colorado Ballet presents a collection of three master ballet works to live music by the Colorado Ballet Orchestra in Ballet MasterWorks.

