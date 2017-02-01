Cma CGM Reorganises Its Asia - West Africa Services

In line with the West Africa market trend, CMA CGM Group adapts its service offering while continuing to improve its service reliability and cost efficiency. Starting 1st week of March 2017, CMA CGM Group has decided to streamline its product offering from 5 to 4 direct weekly services on the Asia > West Africa market with an optimised port coverage: Reshuffle of the 3 services WAX, WAX 3 and AFEX with greater synergy effectiveness in the West Africa port rotation CMA CGM has decided to adapt the service rotation of the 3 services WAX, WAX 3 and AFEX to West Africa Central Range for an optimised coverage and increased synergies as follows: Operated by CMA CGM with 12 vessels of 4,350 TEU, will discontinue South Africa and Nigeria calls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.