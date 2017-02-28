Catholic nuns the target of growing Congolese attacks

Sister Angelique Namaika, standing, in black, assists women with the clothes they are making at the Maison de La Femme in the town of Dungu, Orientale Province, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Aug. 1, 2013. Sewing is one of several income-generating skills that Sister Angelique teaches women to help them become more financially self-sufficient.

