Blog: Acting SEC Chair To Revisit 2014 Guidance On Conflict Minerals Rules

Yesterday, Acting SEC Chair Michael Piwowar issued two statements - available here and here - on the conflict minerals rules, neither of which is definitive, but which together make clear that further guidance on the rules is in the offing and that it may well involve some type of relaxation of the requirements, if not relief from the application of the rules altogether. What's much less clear is whether any of that guidance will be timely for or even applicable to filings regarding the 2016 reporting period that are due on May 31, 2017.

