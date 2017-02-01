Belarusians Injured In Mi-24 Crash In...

Belarusians Injured In Mi-24 Crash In Congo Hospitalized

The three Belarusians who were injured in the crash of a Mi-24 combat helicopter in Congo, have been sent to hospital. The representatives of the Russian Embassy in this country have informed this to ONT TV-channel .

Chicago, IL

