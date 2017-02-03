At Syrian bakery in Concord, Shaheen vows to fight Trump's refugee ban
Greeting Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen with a huge smile on Friday, Concord businessman Ahmad Aissa confessed he'd always had a hunch about her last name. "Shaheen!" the owner of Aissa Sweets exclaimed in his Syrian accent, saying her name sounded Lebanese, the country bordering his homeland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ...
|Thu
|Faith Michigan
|1
|EU threatens DRCongo sanctions if no poll: sour...
|Dec '16
|110165hos
|3
|This Tiny Georgia Town Received More Syrian Ref...
|Oct '16
|HRH HRC
|3
|Congo-Kinshasa: Mass Ministerial Resignations M... (Sep '15)
|Jan '16
|Ken Turner
|2
|Hundreds Of Thousands Turn Up For Pro-Constitut... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Le CONGO 2016
|1
|UN chief tells refugees world must provide 'saf... (May '15)
|May '15
|JustAGuy
|8
|Illegal immigrants 'subject to abuse' (May '15)
|May '15
|wild child
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC