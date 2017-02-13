At least 11 killed as army's clashes ...

At least 11 killed as army's clashes with central Congo militia persist

14 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

At least 11 people were killed in central Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday in clashes between the army and a militia loyal to a traditional chief killed in fighting with police last year, a local activist said. Monday's violence occurred near Tshimbulu, the town where the army killed more than 60 militia members in fighting last Friday, Jean Rene Tshimanga, president of the Civil Society of Kasai-Central province, said.

Chicago, IL

